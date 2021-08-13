Nation to pay tribute to forefathers on Independence Day: Women Parliamentarians

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Women Parliamentarians on Friday said that nation would mark Independence Day in befitting manner by paying glowing tribute to the forefathers.

Parliamentary Secretary for National Heritage & Culture Division Ghazala Saifi said that women had also played a vital role in the struggle for the Independence of Pakistan.

Talking to APP, she said that August 14 is a special day for each Pakistan. "We will never forget our national heroes and the struggle of Quaid-e-Muhammad Ali Jinnah for the Independence of Pakistan.

She urged the people to specially remember and pay tribute to the sacrifices of Martyred on this day.

Secretary Women Parliamentary Caucus MNA Munaza Hassan said women remained among the heralds of the Pakistan Movement.

She said that the Founder of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah gave great importance to women active role in the political arena and encouraged their participation in the freedom struggle.

"As a result, many women came to the political limelight, such as his sister Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah, Begum Ranna Liaqat Ali Khan, Begum Maulana Mohammad Ali Johar (who was appointed to the Central Working Committee of the All India Muslim League), Begum Jahanara Shahnawaz (who represented the Indian women at the 2nd Roundtable Conference in London in 1932), her sister Gaitiara, Anwari Begum, Fatima Begum, Lady Hidayatullah and many others," she added.

In fact, the Quaid's sister Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah became a leading icon of the Pakistan Movement.