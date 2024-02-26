Nation to pray for security, stability of country on Shab-e-Barat: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sunday urged the nation to pray for the security, stability, economic recovery, and the complete end of terrorism for the beloved country on Shab-e-Barat.

"The Almighty accepts prayers on this holy night, therefore, we should organize collective prayers along with individual prayers on this occasion," he said in a message issued here by the party secretariat.

Bilawal Bhutto said that Shab-e-Barat is the night of great virtue and greatness when the special mercy of the Almighty is bestowed upon human beings and the sins are forgiven on this holy night.

"We should spend as much time as possible this night worshiping in order to garner the blessings of the Almighty."