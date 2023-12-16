Open Menu

Nation To Remember APS Children, Teachers' Sacrifices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2023 | 08:05 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) The nation will never forget the sacrifices of innocent children and brave teachers of Army Public school (APS) Peshawar.

Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan said this in a message on the ninth anniversary of the Army Public School tragedy.

He said that nine years have passed since the tragedy of APS, but the grief of the victims is still fresh today.

He said that 16 December 2014 will always be remembered in the history of the country as a black day. Dr Nadeem said, "I pray that Allah may raise the ranks of the martyrs and grant patience to their families. I also pay tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan Army."

He said that the people and all the state institutions are on the same page to protect the homeland and national security. Dr Nadeem said, "The entire nation stands and will continue to stand by the armed forces to fight terrorism."

