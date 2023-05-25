Nation to remember martyrs always : Auqaf Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister for Auqaf & Religious Affairs Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir has said that armed forces have made the country's defence invincible and the nation would always remember their sacrifices.

Addressing a function arranged by local administration in connection with 'Youm-e-Takreem Shuhda-e-Pakistan' at Iqbal Auditorium of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on Thursday, he paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of Pak Army and said that their sacrifices gave new life to the nation.

The minister saluted the bravery of armed forces and said "Soldiers of these forces are our pride as we were leading our life in social peace and tranquility due to their unprecedented sacrifices." He also paid homage to the families of martyrs who were present in the function, saying that although it was fundamental right of every citizen to protest peacefully, yet on 9th May, a handful evil-minded elements committed terrorism and vandalized military installations.

They have not only injured sentiments of families of the martyrs, but they also brought shame and defamation for the entire Pakistani nation at global level, he added.

He said that punishment for wrong doers was imperative for success and peace of the society. Therefore, all the miscreants, rioters and arsonists who were involved in mayhem of 9th May would be brought to the justice so that no one could dare to commit such shameful offense in future.

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed and a large number of people including officers of Pak Army, family members of martyrs, students of various schools, colleges and university and members of civil society were present.