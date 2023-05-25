Nation to remember martyrs always: DG PHA

Director General (DG) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Tauqeer Haider Kazmi said on Thursday that the nation was indebted to the martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for defence of the beloved country and the stability of the state

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Director General (DG) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Tauqeer Haider Kazmi said on Thursday that the nation was indebted to the martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for defence of the beloved country and the stability of the state.

He said this while addressing a ceremony, which was held in connection with the Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan observance at the PHA offices, here on Thursday.

He said: "Martyrs never die, and they will always live in our hearts. Today, we are breathing freely due to countless sacrifices of martyrs."Later, a walk was also arranged to pay tribute to martyrs in which Deputy Director Shafiqur Rehman Niazi, Assistant Director (AD) Admin Ali Hassan, AD Horticulture Safeer Asad Ghumman, AD Finance Ali Hassan Waraich, AD Engineering Hafiz Abdul Rehman, AD Architect Haris Ali Khokhar, Garden Superintendent Ahmed Nawaz and others also participated.