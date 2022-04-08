UrduPoint.com

Nation Trusts PM Imran Khan: KP Minister Anwar Zeb Khan

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2022 | 05:18 PM

Nation trusts PM Imran Khan: KP Minister Anwar Zeb Khan

KP Minister for Zakat, Usher, Social Welfare and Women Empowerment, Anwar Zeb Khan has said that the whole nation was standing behind Prime Minister Imran Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :KP Minister for Zakat, Usher, Social Welfare and Women Empowerment, Anwar Zeb Khan has said that the whole nation was standing behind Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He expressed these views while addressing a solidarity rally in favour of Prime Minister Imran Khan in his home district Bajaur on Friday.

He said in the second phase of the Local Governments Elections, people have also given their verdict in favour of PTI.

He said that the nation has full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his popularity was growing with each passing day.

He said that Prime Minister wanted the liberation of the nation from the slavery.

The provincial minister said that dissidents have sold their conscience and deceived Imran Khan, which would never be forgiven by the people.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women From

Recent Stories

Careem Pakistan to invest $25m to simplify and imp ..

Careem Pakistan to invest $25m to simplify and improve Captain and Customer Expe ..

14 minutes ago
 Sajal Aly Dons a New Avatar for realme 9 Pro+

Sajal Aly Dons a New Avatar for realme 9 Pro+

20 minutes ago
 ANF arrests peddler, seizes drugs, suspicious mate ..

ANF arrests peddler, seizes drugs, suspicious material

9 minutes ago
 Four officers of PMS reshuffled

Four officers of PMS reshuffled

10 minutes ago
 Turkish Defense Minister to Discuss Ukraine With U ..

Turkish Defense Minister to Discuss Ukraine With UK, Italian Colleagues - Ankara

10 minutes ago
 Roadside 'Iftars' bring back spirit of charity, Ra ..

Roadside 'Iftars' bring back spirit of charity, Ramzan

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.