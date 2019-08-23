Nation unanimous in support of Kashmiris: Governor Punjab

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that the nation is united in its support of the Kashmiris in the IOK and opposition of the enemies of the country.

During different meetings at the Governor's House on Friday, he said unity among the nation was need of the hour as Pakistan faced many challenges due to Indian war hysteria, adding, some of the opposition parties were playing politics in order to save their skin and it was a disservice to the Kashmir cause. He advised the opposition to be rational rather than being emotional.

Provincial Minister Energy Doctor Akhtar Malik, Provincial Minister Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam, State Minister Housing Shabeer Ali, Special Adviser CM Punjab Aoun Ch, MNA Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, MPAs Javed Akhtar, Wasif Mazhar, Khayal Ahmed Castro, Lateef Nazr, Naeem Ibrahim and MPA Saleem Akhtar including other MPAs across Punjab and Public delegations called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that opposition should refrain from taking Kashmir cause as a cover to shine their politics and to hide their corruption.

He said, "India is doing vile propaganda against Pakistan to divert attention from Kashmir genocide and its other crimes but we will not let its plan succeed." Sarwar said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the current government was fighting the case of Kashmiris in the UN and all around the world and the government was defeating India at every front.

He said Pakistan would make every effort to get the Kashmir issue resolved as per the wishes of the people of Kashmir according to the UN resolutions.