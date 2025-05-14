Open Menu

Nation United Against Any Aggression: Tariq Fazal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2025 | 11:56 PM

Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Wednesday said the entire nation stands united against Indian aggression and praised the armed forces for giving a befitting response

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Wednesday said the entire nation stands united against Indian aggression and praised the armed forces for giving a befitting response.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the world is surprised by the way Pakistan responded, and now recognizes the country’s defense strength and capability.

He said that India saw itself as a dominant power in the region, but Pakistan’s response shattered that illusion.

He lauded the professionalism of Pakistan’s military leadership, saying that all major decisions were taken through consultation, which led to great success.

Recent Stories

ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355. ..

ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355.73 bn in key sectors

5 minutes ago
 Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and W ..

Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and Water: Rana Tanveer

4 minutes ago
 Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal

Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal

4 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz, UN chief 'exchange views' on phone abo ..

PM Shehbaz, UN chief 'exchange views' on phone about next steps to build-on May ..

4 minutes ago

UNESCO, partners lead efforts to develop Pakistan’s first National Media Liter ..

4 minutes ago
 RMU observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”

RMU observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”

4 minutes ago
Implementation of women quota in sectors to boost ..

Implementation of women quota in sectors to boost their participation: Governor

23 minutes ago
 SU's Pakistan Study Centre pays tribute to PAF’s ..

SU's Pakistan Study Centre pays tribute to PAF’s success against Indian aggres ..

23 minutes ago
 Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meetin ..

Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meeting held

21 minutes ago
 VC FUUAST participates Kazan forum on Educating Fu ..

VC FUUAST participates Kazan forum on Educating Future Academic Leaders

31 minutes ago
 Sharjeel for carrying forward spirit of unity for ..

Sharjeel for carrying forward spirit of unity for economic transformation of Pak ..

35 minutes ago
 Solidarity rally held in support of Pakistan Army

Solidarity rally held in support of Pakistan Army

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan