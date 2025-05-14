Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Wednesday said the entire nation stands united against Indian aggression and praised the armed forces for giving a befitting response

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Wednesday said the entire nation stands united against Indian aggression and praised the armed forces for giving a befitting response.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the world is surprised by the way Pakistan responded, and now recognizes the country’s defense strength and capability.

He said that India saw itself as a dominant power in the region, but Pakistan’s response shattered that illusion.

He lauded the professionalism of Pakistan’s military leadership, saying that all major decisions were taken through consultation, which led to great success.