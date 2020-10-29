UrduPoint.com
Nation United Against Enemy's Cowardly Acts Of Violence: PM Imran Khan

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 03:12 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said the entire nation was united against the enemy's cowardly acts of perpetrating violence in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said the entire nation was united against the enemy's cowardly acts of perpetrating violence in the country.

The Prime Minister stated this in a meeting with Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who called on him here.

The meeting discussed internal and external security situation besides the professional matters of Pakistan army, the PM Office said.

The Prime Minister paid tribute to the personnel of Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps and Law Enforcement Agencies�who sacrificed their lives for the defence of the motherland.

