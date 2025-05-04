MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, has urged all school of thoughts to bury their differences and unite against Indian aggression.

He declared that the recent Pahalgam incident was a fabricated drama orchestrated by India against its own people. Addressing luncheon hosted by Chairman Anjuman-e-Azadari Suraj Miani, Syed Zahoor Hussain Shah Shamsi, as part of an inter-sectarian unity and solidarity initiative, Maulana Azad asserted that the entire nation of 240 million people, under the leadership of their military chief, will give a befitting response to India’s hostility.

He condemned Modi, branding him the "butcher of Gujarat Muslims," and held the Modi regime responsible for supporting acts of terrorism inside Pakistan. He said the time has come for Shia and Sunni communities to unite firmly behind the Pakistan Army to protect national interests.

Commenting on the situation in Gaza, Maulana Azad said Israel is facing divine wrath, as a small fire has engulfed the entire country.

He proudly stated that Pakistan held the highest number of protests, conferences, and public gatherings in support of Palestine, demonstrating the Pakistani nation's deep solidarity with the people of Gaza.

Highlighting the seriousness of the current situation, Maulana Azad mentioned that a session of the parliament has also been summoned to discuss national security.

The event was attended by prominent figures including Provincial Peace Committee member Khawar Hussain Bhutta, Engineer Sakhawat Hussain, Malik Mazhar Hussain Khakhi, Makhdoom Syed Siffat Raza Shah Shamsi, Makhdoom Syed Mushahid Abbas Shamsi, Muhammad Raza Jafri, Malik Moazzam Siddiqui, Rajab Ali Siddiqui, Manzoor Hussain Baloch, Syed Baqar Shah Shamsi, Makhdoom Syed Asad Ali Shamsi, Wajid Raza, Syed Haider Shamsi, Rizwan Kamboh, and Dr. Syed Arshad Ali Shamsi, along with a large number of Shia leaders and license holders.