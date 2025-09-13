Nation United Against Terrorism, Foreign Proxies: PM
Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2025 | 07:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Saturday reaffirmed that the entire nation, along with Pakistan’s brave armed forces, stands united against menace of terrorism and foreign-sponsored proxies, particularly those backed by India involved in subversive activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The prime minister made these remarks while speaking to the media after visiting the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Bannu, where he inquired about the health of security personnel injured during a recent operation against Fitnatul Khwarij in South Waziristan.
Accompanied by Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Corps Commander Peshawar, the Prime Minister praised the courage, high moral and dedication of the injured soldiers, commending their selfless service to the nation.
Earlier, PM Shehbaz also attended the funeral prayers of the martyred soldiers, calling them the "true heroes of the nation" and vowing that their sacrifices would not go in vain.
Addressing the occasion, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stressed that Pakistan desired for peaceful relations with all neighboring countries, including Afghanistan. However, he urged the interim Afghan government to make a clear choice between maintaining good ties with Pakistan or continuing to harbor Fitnatul Khwarij elements.
“The banned TTP and Fitntaul Khwarij are responsible for attacks on innocent civilians and our security forces. Such hostile forces will not be allowed to sabotage peace in Pakistan,” he asserted.
PM Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that national progress and development were directly linked to peace and stability. He reiterated that the sacrifices of Pakistan’s martyred troops would be honored and upheld.
He also announced that an important meeting of the Federal Cabinet would soon be convened aimed at to counter terrorism.
“The enemies of Pakistan cannot impose their destructive ideology on our nation. We will defeat them together with full might,” he underlined.
Upon his arrival at Bannu Cantt, the Prime Minister was received by Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Corps Commander Peshawar.
He was given a comprehensive briefing on the region’s security landscape, including threats posed by Fitntaul Khwarij, Indian-backed proxies and their facilitators operating across the western border. He said these hostile elements would not be allowed to attacks our innocent civilians and our brave security forces any more.
Recent Stories
UAE contributes to training officers involved in international operation against ..
UAE condemns terrorist attack on military convoy in northwest Pakistan
25 new dengue cases reported in Islamabad within 24 hours
Afghans express appreciation for UAE’s urgent aid, rescue efforts following ea ..
First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – Dubai 2025 identifies priority ..
Arab Youth Centre to host 4th ‘Young Arab Pioneers’ initiative in Abu Dhabi ..
UAE delegation explores space collaboration in Japan
ERC inaugurates new school in Hadramaut, Yemen
Sindh to vaccinate 4.1 million girls against cervical cancer
Gold and Silver prices decline in local and international markets
UAE delegation expands strategic tech cooperation with Finland in high-level mee ..
'We Are Inclusion' World Congress opens tomorrow with participation of 74 countr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Relief operation to continue until rehabilitation of flood victims: Rana Mashhood37 seconds ago
-
Punjab govt ensuring relief, rehabilitation in flood-hit areas: Azma Bokhari39 seconds ago
-
Nation united against terrorism, foreign proxies: PM41 seconds ago
-
ANF nabs 7 drug smugglers, seizes 210kg of drugs in nationwide operations11 minutes ago
-
Governor Tessori, CIECC chairman discuss investment opportunities in Sindh11 minutes ago
-
SSP directs arrest of POs, emphasizes merit-based investigations11 minutes ago
-
AJK Supreme Court celebrates golden jubilee with national judicial conference11 minutes ago
-
Banquet hosted in honour of President Zardari in Chengdu21 minutes ago
-
Man gets life imprisonment for sexual abuse21 minutes ago
-
AMC sports week concludes; Abdul Razzaq distributes prizes31 minutes ago
-
‘Digital Youth Hub’ a major step towards empowering youth: Rana Mashhood31 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Prepares for HPV Vaccination Campaign51 minutes ago