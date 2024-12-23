Nation united against terrorism: Muqam

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Giligit Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam here Monday said that entire nation was united against terrorism.

Engr Amir Muqam said this during his visit to the residence of Shaheed police head constable Nisar Ali Khan at Pagori Baghsir here. He visited to the grave of the Shaheed and laid floral wreath and offered fateha for eternal peace of the martyr and speedy recovery of the injured.

Head constable Nisar along with ASI Hassan Khan were martyred in a terrorist attack recently at Gananagar check post here.

Engr Amir Muqam expressed sympathy with the family of the Shaheed and delivered a condolence message to them on behalf of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and PMLN Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Engr Amir Muqam handed over cash assistance on his behalf and assured every possible support to family of the Shaheed.

He also promised award of Shaheed package from Federal Government and said that sacrfices of the martyrs would not go waste.

He praised the bravery of the security forces for defense of the country and held their sacrifices in high esteem.

He said the Federal Government is standing shoulder to shoulder with its people and security forces for elimination of terrorism.

Engr Amir Muqam said that PMLN leadership was standing with families of martyrs and sacrfices of martyred cops would never be forgotten.

