Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2023 | 09:09 PM

Nation united against terrorism: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday said the Pakistani nation stood with its security forces in their efforts to get rid of terrorists and miscreants who were spreading lawlessness.

In a message in remembrance of the tragedy of the Army Public school that occurred on December 16, 2014, he said,

"The nation pays tribute to the security forces for their sacrifices to restore peace and security in the country."

He said the grief for the innocent children who fell victim to the barbarity of terrorists in the tragedy of APS Peshawar, could never lessen.

"This tragedy made people across the world grief-stricken and every eye was tearful," he said adding nine years ago, the enemy assaulted our hope for the future in a bid to demoralize the nation in the war against terrorism but this tragic incident further strengthened resolve and determination of the people against terrorism.

The President said he and the nation would always remember the supreme sacrifice of children - the flowers of the nation.

"The nation stands with the parents of the children who exemplified courage. Nation shared their grief."

"The nation is united against terrorism and is determined to root out this evil," he concluded.

More Stories From Pakistan