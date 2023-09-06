Nation united alongside armed force to thwart 'evil designs' against Pakistan: Mushaal Mullick

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Human Rights, Mushaal Mullick here on Wednesday said that nation stands united alongside armed forces to thwart 'evil designs' against Paksitan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Human Rights, Mushaal Mullick here on Wednesday said that nation stands united alongside armed forces to thwart 'evil designs' against Paksitan.

While paying rich tributes to the martyrs of the armed forces, she said that the entire nation stood united alongside the country's armed forces to thwart 'evil designs' against Pakistan's prosperity and integrity.

Addressing the participants after hockey match played at Shahnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium Saidpur road, she said that the nation marked its 58th Defence Day to commemorate the sacrifices of the martyrs of 1965 war.

She further said that the martyrs who embraced shahadat for the sake of the country could never be forgotten and would always remain in the hearts of the people.

Pakistan Defense Day (September 6) is celebrated every year to pay homage to the martyrs, she said adding, the martyrs of 1965 war rendered supreme sacrifices for the defence of the country and the people.

The advisor said that the Defence Day was a day to remember the sacrifices of the armed force which renewed the pledge to the sacrifices our lives for the defense of the motherland.

She said, "On September 6, 1965, our brave armed forces along with the entire nation crushed the evil intentions of the enemy and made a history by showcasing real patriotism, national unity and courage.

" "September 6 is a historic day for the nation when our armed forces made it clear to the enemy that the Pakistani nation and its armed forces are always ready to protect its motherland," she added.

She further said, "We should follow the principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in order to make Pakistan a prosper and progressive country." She said that the youth should come forward and play a more active role for the development and the properity of the country.

Sports play an important role in a country's development by promoting physical fitness, fostering a sense of national pride, and providing opportunities for social cohesion and international recognition, she added.

She said that India government is involved in extremism and promoting terrorrism.

India has unleashed a new wave of grave human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), she said adding, Occupied Kashmir is a long-standing conflict between India and Pakistan and Muslims were being mistreated, mosques were demolished, and violence was committed against innocent Muslims in the occupied terriroty.

She further said that other religious places like Christian churches and Sikh Gurdwaras were damaged by Hindutva regime.

"International organizations, like the United Nations have called for peaceful talks to resolve these issues and protect the rights of the people living in Kashmir," she added.