Nation United For Defence Of Motherland: Shibli

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 02:02 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said, the whole nation was united for the defense of the homeland

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said, the whole nation was united for the defense of the homeland.

In a tweet on Air Defence Day, he said the nation salutes its 'Shaheens' who have written eternal stories of courage and bravery for the defense of the homeland today.

Shibli Faraz said they were the heroes of the nation who sacrificed their lives for the motherland.

More Stories From Pakistan

