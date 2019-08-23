UrduPoint.com
Nation United For Kashmir Cause Against Hindu Extremists: Dr Firdous

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 07:05 PM

Nation united for Kashmir cause against Hindu extremists: Dr Firdous

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said it's a clear message to state terrorist and Hindu extremist leadership of India that all segments of the nation stood united for Kashmir cause

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said it's a clear message to state terrorist and Hindu extremist leadership of India that all segments of the nation stood united for Kashmir cause.

Talking to media persons at the Parliament House along with Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandpur, Kashmiri leader Mushaal Hussein Mullick and leaders of journalist community, she paid tribute to the media men for taking the initiative to hoist the national flag at the Line of Control (LoC).

"Pakistanis feel the pain of Kashmiri brethren in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) who are inflicted with unprecedented violence and state terrorism," she added.

The SAPM said that unarmed and innocent Kashmiris were barred from offering Jumma prayers and Indian armed forces had been deputed outside their houses to impose the curfew.

Dr Firdous said that international human rights watch had issued 'genocide alert' in IOK whereas India had planned to launch mass human massacre in the occupied valley.

