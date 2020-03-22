UrduPoint.com
Nation United In Fight Against Pandemic Coronavirus: ICC's President

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 05:50 PM

Nation united in fight against pandemic coronavirus: ICC's President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :President of Islamabad Citizens Committee (ICC) Syed M.Siddiq Hasan on Sunday said that in this hour of emergency, the whole nation stood united behind the Prime Minister Imran Khan and shunning all their differences.

He requested the citizens to follow the instructions of the government by staying home and avoiding all unnecessary movement for the sake of their own safety, according to a press release.

"Insha Allah, with our resolve to fight against this contagious virus keeping in view Quaid i Azam's golden words,"Unity, Faith and Discipline", we will overcome this crisis," he concluded.

