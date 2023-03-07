UrduPoint.com

Nation United In War Against Terror: Senator Zehri

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Nation united in war against terror: Senator Zehri

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri expressed sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of Balochistan Constabulary men and innocent citizens in a suicide attack near Dhadar in Bolan District Tehsil Kachhi.

In her condemnation statement issued on Tuesday, she condemned the incident and said that the cowardly attack of the terrorists on the security personnel who are on the duty of protecting the homeland is open terrorism.

"Terrorists want to sabotage peace with their cowardly acts," she said adding that people stand by their army and other security forces in the war against terrorism.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri has said that the incidents of terrorism are worrisome and the fabric of these acts is linked to India, which is using some people to carry out such cowardly acts and does not want peace to be established in Pakistan, especially in Balochistan.

She further said that this incident is a heinous act of sabotaging the situation of law and order and those responsible for the suicide attack will not be able escape from the clench of the law.

"The terrorist elements are trying to establish an atmosphere of terror in the country under a well-thought-out conspiracy, which will not be allowed to succeed in any case," she maintained.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Attack Terrorist Suicide Attack Balochistan Army Condemnation Law And Order Bolan From

Recent Stories

Emirates NBD Board of Directors honours its ICAEW ..

Emirates NBD Board of Directors honours its ICAEW qualified UAE National Charter ..

31 minutes ago
 Defence Minister vows to root out menace of terror ..

Defence Minister vows to root out menace of terrorism from country

35 minutes ago
 MBRGI expands international partnerships to achiev ..

MBRGI expands international partnerships to achieve sustainable food security

3 hours ago
 PSL 2023 Match 23 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2023 Match 23 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Score, History, Who Will W ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Governor-Ge ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Governor-General of Tuvalu

4 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General's Special Envoy to Afghanist ..

OIC Secretary-General's Special Envoy to Afghanistan Meets with the Deputy Prime ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.