Nation United On Kashmir Cause: Zaidi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 02:50 PM

Nation united on Kashmir cause: Zaidi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi said on Wednesday that the nation is united on the Kashmir cause, and the 'Modi Hitler' is bound to fail in his racist designs in the disputed territory.

Speaking at an event in connection with 73rd Independence Day of the country at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Head Office, here, he said the nation is grateful to Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah for creating Pakistan.

He said Quaid-e-Azam called Kashmir as Pakistan's jugular vein, so there could never be any compromise on the Kashmir cause.

The KPT Head Office was decorated with Pakistan and Kashmir's flags.

KPT Chairman, other officers as well as a large number of school children attended the event.

The programme set off with the playing of national anthem.

Federal Minister Syed Ali Zaidi performed a flag hoisting ceremony and then school children presented national songs.

Condemning Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's illegal moves in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the minister said a Hitler has been born in Pakistan's neighbourhood, but 'Modi Hitler' would never be successful in his wicked designs.

Ali Zaidi, addressing the participants of the event, said next year on Independence Day anniversary, they would meet in a comparatively stronger Pakistan, as the country is being led by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

About the recent heavy rains in Karachi, the minister, who is leading a cleanliness drive in the city, said the cleaning of storm-water drains helped improve the situation in such areas as compared to the last rain spell.

