Nation united on Kashmir issue: Asad Qaiser

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that Kashmir issue was not just a territorial dispute but a question of people's inherent right to self-determination.

He said that lockdown and propaganda cannot gag the voice of freedom nor it can alter Pakistan's resolute and principled stance on Kashmir issue.

He said this in his message at the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed across the world and Azad Jammu and Kashmir on February 5 to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren.

Asad Qaiser said that repression and tyranny of Indian Government towards innocent Kashmiris had put the peace of the world and the region at stake.

He said that revocation of article 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution deprived the people of Kashmir of their identity and liberties which had been universally contracted.

He said the said revocation was utterly a disgusting legal attempt to deface subjects of a state of their identify.

Lamenting last 184-days lockdown in held valley, the speaker said that Kashmari have stranded in their homes by the Indian Armed Forces with no excess to food, Medicines, education, internet and other necessities of life.

He said that whole Pakistani nation is united on Kashmir issue and each and every Pakistani Child stand with their Kashmiris brethren. He pledged to pursue the case of Kashmiris at all international and regional forums. He said that to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren, special debate has been held in National Assembly followed by passage unanimous resolution.

�He said that Pakistan's parliament has always stood with the people of Kashmir and forcefully highlighted the Kashmir issue at all the parliamentary forums.

He called upon the Pakistani nation and media to actively participate on Kashmir Day to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren.

Referring to the future of South Asia and Kashmir dispute, the speaker remarked that peace in South Asia will remain allusive when world's so called largest democracy unleash brute force against the people of Kashmir. He urged the United Nations and international community to ensure the implementation of its own resolutions on Kashmir and ensure its own relevance in international disputes resolutions.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, also reaffirmed that Pakistan will continue to provide unflinching moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmir cause at various international forums. He added that Pakistan is a voice of the oppressed Kashmiris and will continue to stand with the Kashmiri brethren through every thick and thin.��He said that the Parliament of Pakistan was fully committed for peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue and had passed number of resolutions against the atrocities of Indian Armed Forces in Occupied Kashmir and for rights of self determination of people of held valley in accordance with resolutions of United Nations Security Councils.