Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 03:10 PM

Nation united on Kashmir issue: Shehbaz

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N president Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday the nation was united on Kashmir issue.

Addressing a rally to mark the Kashmir Black Day organised by the PML-N here at Model Town, he said that entire nation was unanimously expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren by observing Black day.

He said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set the worst example of atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir by clamping down a prolong curfew in the Held Valley.

He said that it was Raja Hari Singh who had conspired against the Kashmiri people and sold the valley without the consent of its citizens.

Shehbaz said that thousands of Kashmiri children, women and elderly people had been killed in Kashmir by the Indian forces to suppress their freedom movement.

He said that Modi had converted the entire valley into a jail which was highly condemnable.

"I want to ask the world and the Muslim Ummah that where is your inner conscience, why are you silent over Kashmiri people," he said.

He said that when west wanted to resolve any issue, it did not take time like the issue of Northern Ireland.

"People of Palestine and Kashmir have been facing the worst atrocities but the world community is silent, which is a question mark on the collective conscience of humanity," he added.

The PML-N leader said that Kashmir would soon be free and Pakistan would play a decisive role, but the nation should work hard for it unitedly.

