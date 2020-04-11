UrduPoint.com
Nation United To Get Rid Of Coronavirus: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 07:19 PM

Nation united to get rid of coronavirus: Minister

Provincial Minister for Prisons Punjab Chaudhry Zawar Hussain Warraich presiding over a special meeting on coronavirus pandemic here on Saturday said that whole nation was united to overcome the pandemic

LODHRAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Prisons Punjab Chaudhry Zawar Hussain Warraich presiding over a special meeting on coronavirus pandemic here on Saturday said that whole nation was united to overcome the pandemic.

He said government was taking solid steps to prevent the public from the deadly virus and the doctors,paramedic staff treating coronavirus patients were our frontline force. He said that the nation paying tribute to them for their services in this testing time.

The minister said doctors and other staff were playing their better role in eliminating COVID-19.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Syed Muhammad Abbas while giving briefing to provincial minister said that there was no corona positive case in the district.

He said that screening process was underway by keeping in view the instructions issued by government regarding corona virus.

He said that all the patients from district headquarters hospital isolation ward have been discharged after recovery and safety kits have been provided to doctors and medical staff deputed at isolation ward.

He said that Intensive Care Unit (ICU) centre had been set up at DHQ hospital and two ventilators were also installed for corona affected patients treatment.

