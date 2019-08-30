UrduPoint.com
Nation United To Support Kashmiris In Self-determination Struggle: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 12 seconds ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 08:43 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information, Shoukat Ali Yousafzai Friday said that unison of nation over Kashmir has sent a message to Modi cabal that occupied area would soon be a part of Pakistan and people living there would be freed from Indian persecution and atrocities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information, Shoukat Ali Yousafzai Friday said that unison of nation over Kashmir has sent a message to Modi cabal that occupied area would soon be a part of Pakistan and people living there would be freed from Indian persecution and atrocities.

Talking to media at the march carried out to express solidarity with Kashmir people, he said that Modi regime has played its triumph card that would lead to its final destruction. He said that whole nation support Kashmir people in their struggle for right of self-determination and stand beside them in this hour of need.

He said that Kashmir has been made a prison where people are being persecuted added obstinate Indian government has turned a blind eye towards problems of people in occupied valley who are without medicines and supplies for a long time.

Information Minister said that wars were fought with courage and spirit and the fate of Abhenandan is a proof of the capabilities and professionalism of Pakistan security forces.

He said that voice has been raised for Kashmir people at every available forum and Pakistan would not desist from its resolve to support people of occupied valley against Indian brutality.

