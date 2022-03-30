UrduPoint.com

Nation United Under The Dynamic Leadership Of PM Imran Khan: Dr Yasmin

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2022 | 09:08 PM

Nation united under the dynamic leadership of PM Imran Khan: Dr Yasmin

Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Dr Yasmeen Rashid Wednesday said that nation was united under the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan, and he would foil the external conspiracy with the help of the people

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical education Dr Yasmeen Rashid Wednesday said that nation was united under the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan, and he would foil the external conspiracy with the help of the people.

Addressing a press conference here at Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU), she said that Sardar Usman Ahmed Khan Buzdar as chief minister had rendered valuable services in the health sector while free of cost health care facility up to Rs 1 million would available to each resident of the province by March 31.

She said that PML-Q was our allied party, and Pervez Elahi performed his duty diligently as the speaker while most of the legislation had been carried out in the Punjab Assembly during his tenure.

Dr Yasmin said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) nominee for the Punjab Chief Minister, Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, would bring a visible change in the delivery of health services.

She said that the alliance between Pakistan Peoples Party and PML-N was uncharacteristic. If Bilawal was the son of Benazir Bhutto, he should have never shook hands with those who were involved in the character assassination of her mother and grandmother, she added.

Replying to a query, Dr Yasmin said, "We are not alarmed by the no-confidence motion; the day the no-confidence vote will be hold, the real number game will be known," she said.

The minister said on March 27, millions of people showed confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Dr Yasmeen Rashid that around 21,000 jobs had been provided in the health sector during the PTI tenure in Punjab while 25,000 more vacancies had been advertised.

She said corona wards had been shifted to the Holy Family and Benazir Bhutto Hospital from Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU) after a decline in Covid cases, adding the dialysis would be started in the RIU from April 15.

"A medical college is also being set up in Gilgit-Baltistan," she informed.

The minister said that the PC-1 of setting up a new Dental College in Rawalpindi had been approved, and around Rs 120 million would be provided during this year to complete the college, while all other requirements would be met in July.

Dr Yasmin added that all the nursing schools had been converted into colleges where four-year graduation degrees would be awarded, while the stipend of nursing students had been increased from Rs 21,000 to Rs 31,000.

The minister said that Mother and Child Hospitals had been set up in Rajanpur, Layyah, Gujarat, Bahawalnagar, DG Khan, Multan, Mianwali, Attock and Lahore to provide the best healthcare facilities to mother and child at their doorstep.

More Stories From Pakistan

