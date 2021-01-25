UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nation United Under Trustworthy Leadership Of Imran Khan: KP Minister

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

Nation united under trustworthy leadership of Imran Khan: KP Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr. Amjad Ali Monday said the nation has become united under the leadership of trustworthy Prime Minister Imran Khan for cleansing the country of corruption.

Addressing a public meeting of the JI activist and former Tehsil Councilor Rahimullah along with hundreds of associates at Thal (Kumrat) Dir Upper, he said that some rejected and so-called politicians have taken streets along with their misleading slogans to hide their corruption.

He said the agitation of those rejected politicians was aimed to come into power, but the politically aware nation had rejected them forever.

The minister said the incumbent government was making all-out efforts for provision of all amenities of life to the masses besides national progress and development. He said through taking people-friendly decisions and spirit of public service, the PTI government has won the hearts of the people.

He welcomed the new entrants into the party fold and assured them full honour and respect over their wise decision to work with the spirit of national service under the leadership of PTI.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Progress Dir Upper Amjad Ali All Government Housing

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Switzerland

6 minutes ago

UNICEF appoints Majid Al-Usaimi as First National ..

21 minutes ago

Kuwait reports 492 new COVID-19 cases

21 minutes ago

DGCX launches Daily Gold Futures Contract

36 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports inks 50-year land lease agreement ..

51 minutes ago

SNTV to distribute highlights of Pakistan v South ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.