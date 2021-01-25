Nation united under trustworthy leadership of Imran Khan: KP Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr. Amjad Ali Monday said the nation has become united under the leadership of trustworthy Prime Minister Imran Khan for cleansing the country of corruption.

Addressing a public meeting of the JI activist and former Tehsil Councilor Rahimullah along with hundreds of associates at Thal (Kumrat) Dir Upper, he said that some rejected and so-called politicians have taken streets along with their misleading slogans to hide their corruption.

He said the agitation of those rejected politicians was aimed to come into power, but the politically aware nation had rejected them forever.

The minister said the incumbent government was making all-out efforts for provision of all amenities of life to the masses besides national progress and development. He said through taking people-friendly decisions and spirit of public service, the PTI government has won the hearts of the people.

He welcomed the new entrants into the party fold and assured them full honour and respect over their wise decision to work with the spirit of national service under the leadership of PTI.