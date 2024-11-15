Nation unites in 'Salat-al-Istisqa' to seek divine mercy for rain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Responding to an appeal by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the nation collectively turned to Allah in Salat al-Istisqa (prayers for rain) on Friday, with the central congregation held at the iconic Faisal Mosque in the Federal Capital.

A large number of worshippers, including families and community leaders, attended the prayer, demonstrating a united front against the ongoing dry spell that has exacerbated environmental and health challenges, including smog.

The special prayers were offered immediately after the weekly 'Jummah,' (Friday) prayers, with clerics urging people to seek forgiveness and turn towards righteous deeds as a means to invoke Allah’s mercy.

Addressing the congregation at Faisal Masque the prayer leader highlighted the significance of collective repentance.

"Rain is a blessing from Allah, withheld only when humanity strays from His path. We must correct our ways, mend our treatment of the environment, and earnestly seek His mercy," he said.

Meanwhile, participants of the prayer were visibly moved, some with tears streaming down their faces.

Ali Reza, a local resident, expressed her hopes for relief. "The smog has made it difficult for children and the elderly to breathe. I pray that Allah showers His blessings upon us and relieves us from this hardship," he said.

Kashif Khan, another participant, emphasised the spiritual aspect. "This is not just a prayer for rain; it's a reminder for all of us to improve our relationship with the Creator. As a community, we must be more responsible in addressing issues like deforestation and pollution that contribute to such calamities."

Clerics across the country echoed similar sentiments, reminding citizens of their duty to protect the natural world as stewards of Allah’s creation.

The unprecedented smog levels in major cities like Lahore and Karachi have already caused respiratory illnesses and disruptions to daily life, with many viewing the dry spell as a wake-up call.

In mosques nationwide, scholars linked the dry weather to environmental neglect, urging the government and individuals to take immediate action to address climate change, conserve water, and plant trees.

The Prime Minister’s call for Salat al-Istisqa resonated with communities of all backgrounds, fostering a sense of unity in the face of adversity.

As the faithful returned to their homes, hope remained palpable – that the skies would soon open and grant much-needed relief to the parched land and its people.

