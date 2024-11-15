Nation Unites In 'Salat-al-Istisqa' To Seek Divine Mercy For Rain
Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Responding to an appeal by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the nation collectively turned to Allah in Salat al-Istisqa (prayers for rain) on Friday, with the central congregation held at the iconic Faisal Mosque in the Federal Capital.
A large number of worshippers, including families and community leaders, attended the prayer, demonstrating a united front against the ongoing dry spell that has exacerbated environmental and health challenges, including smog.
The special prayers were offered immediately after the weekly 'Jummah,' (Friday) prayers, with clerics urging people to seek forgiveness and turn towards righteous deeds as a means to invoke Allah’s mercy.
Addressing the congregation at Faisal Masque the prayer leader highlighted the significance of collective repentance.
"Rain is a blessing from Allah, withheld only when humanity strays from His path. We must correct our ways, mend our treatment of the environment, and earnestly seek His mercy," he said.
Meanwhile, participants of the prayer were visibly moved, some with tears streaming down their faces.
Ali Reza, a local resident, expressed her hopes for relief. "The smog has made it difficult for children and the elderly to breathe. I pray that Allah showers His blessings upon us and relieves us from this hardship," he said.
Kashif Khan, another participant, emphasised the spiritual aspect. "This is not just a prayer for rain; it's a reminder for all of us to improve our relationship with the Creator. As a community, we must be more responsible in addressing issues like deforestation and pollution that contribute to such calamities."
Clerics across the country echoed similar sentiments, reminding citizens of their duty to protect the natural world as stewards of Allah’s creation.
The unprecedented smog levels in major cities like Lahore and Karachi have already caused respiratory illnesses and disruptions to daily life, with many viewing the dry spell as a wake-up call.
In mosques nationwide, scholars linked the dry weather to environmental neglect, urging the government and individuals to take immediate action to address climate change, conserve water, and plant trees.
The Prime Minister’s call for Salat al-Istisqa resonated with communities of all backgrounds, fostering a sense of unity in the face of adversity.
As the faithful returned to their homes, hope remained palpable – that the skies would soon open and grant much-needed relief to the parched land and its people.
/395
Recent Stories
Deputy PM to participate in 15th Sir Bani Yas Forum in UAE today
ICC seeks written response from BCCI for Not visiting Pakistan for Champions Tro ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024
Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown club Roma
Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capacity-building training workshop
PMD forecast rain for various parts of country
England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for South Africa Test
Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri in Azad Kashmir on Nov 15
Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through public meeting
International Day for the Prevention of Fight against All Forms of Transnationa ..
VAT fraud ring broken in Europe, 520 mn euros seized: Italian prosecutors
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ANF foils drug smuggling attempt; recovers 1021 grams cocaine13 seconds ago
-
DC reviews polio campaign targets30 seconds ago
-
Gilani attends Chehlum of Jamshaid Shah10 minutes ago
-
SSP for improving night patrolling & snap checking10 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs early disposal of forest related court cases10 minutes ago
-
Effective efforts underway to prevent malaria in union council Hathala10 minutes ago
-
Bilawal hails party’s resounding success in recent local govt polls in Sindh20 minutes ago
-
Canopy Trees: A vital resource in combating smog, air pollution20 minutes ago
-
Met Office forecast dry weather in Sukkur division30 minutes ago
-
Work going on project of revamping 22 health centers-DC40 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 2 drug pushers40 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 1500 litres of adulterated milk40 minutes ago