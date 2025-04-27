Nation unites in support of armed forces, Indian aggression to meet strong response: Dr. Shaista

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2025 | 09:30 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Member of the National Assembly Shaista Jadoon said on Sunday that any Indian aggression would be met with a strong and befitting response, as the entire nation stands firmly behind the Pakistan Army. She expressed these views while addressing an emergency press conference at the Abbottabad Press Club.
She termed India’s water aggression as an act that has made jihad obligatory and emphasized that the government holds a clear and resolute stance on the issue.
Shaista Jadoon asserted that India’s ambitions, reminiscent of 1965, would be crushed. She expressed full confidence in the leadership and capabilities of Army Chief General Asim Munir, stating, “This time, India will be given a lesson on land, sea and air.”
She reiterated that Pakistan was established in the name of islam and the Kalma and no force could inflict harm upon it.
Referring to Pakistan’s military capabilities, she said, “We have tested the weapons developed during Nawaz Sharif’s leadership. The situation has now gone beyond the limits of tolerance. No force in the world can match our army.”
Responding to a question, Jadoon said that at this critical time, there are no political divides and the nation stands united. She added that India’s theatrics have been exposed on the international stage.
On the occasion, a rally was also taken out from the Press Club to the DC Office to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army. Participants carried placards bearing anti-India slogans and messages of support for the armed forces. Slogans in favor of the Pakistan Army were also chanted throughout the rally.
Several party members, including Muslim Youth Wing’s Suhail, Nazim UC Chahan Malik Iqbal, Banaras Abbasi and Waqar Gul were also present during the press conference.
