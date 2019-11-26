UrduPoint.com
Nation Well Aware About COAS Character, Services For Country: Mian Farrukh Habib

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 11:02 PM

Nation well aware about COAS character, services for country: Mian Farrukh Habib

Parliamentary Secretary for Railways, Mian Farrukh Habib Tuesday said the whole nation was well informed about the valiant, excellent and marvelous character and services rendering by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa for the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Railways, Mian Farrukh Habib Tuesday said the whole nation was well informed about the valiant, excellent and marvelous character and services rendering by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa for the country.

The COAS had played vital role for eliminating the menace of terrorism and resolving economic woes by visiting the different countries including China, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said Pakistan army under the supreme command of Qamar Javed Bajwa had given befitting response to Indian aggression. The Federal cabinet had approved amendment in the Rule 255 for extending his tenure, he added.

He said the civil and military leadership were on same page over national security issues.

