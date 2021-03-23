Nation well aware of opposition leaders' corruption: Shibli Faraz

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Senator Shibli Faraz Tuesday said the whole nation was well aware about the corruption of all the opposition leaders, who while in government, had ruined the economy by looting the national exchequer ruthlessly.

They were now indulged in attacking the national institutions, including judiciary and armed forces, as part of their nefarious designs, he said talking to a private news channel.

Shibli Faraz said the institutions were playing a key role in the development, prosperity and uplift of the country.

Without the rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution, the country could not acquire political and economical stability.

He stressed the need of collective efforts to put the country on path of progress. The incumbent government was prioritizing the human resource development with the provision of quality education and health facilities to the people, he added.

To a question, he lauded the government for taking effective measures to contain the novel coronavirus.