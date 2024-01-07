Open Menu

Nation-wide Anti-polio Drive From Monday

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2024 | 07:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) To administer vaccine drops to children under five years of age, nation-wide anti-polio drive of varied duration would be started from Monday, January 8, 2024.

During the campaign, teams of Health Department would go door to door in all 159 districts of the country.

In Punjab, during a week-long polio campaign, over 23 million children will be administered polio drops.

The Health Department has declared Lahore, Faisalabad and Multan as the most sensitive cities in this regard.

In Sindh, nearly 10.03 million children up to the five years of age will be administered with anti-polio vaccine drops.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, over 7.4 million children up to five years of age will be administered anti-polio drops during the drive.

In Balochistan, over 2.5 million children up to five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops. In Gilgit-Baltistan, over 250,000 children would be vaccinated. In case a polio team did not visit any home, parents could call helpline 1166.

