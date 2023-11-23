Nation-wide polio-eradication drive begins in district Mirpur

A total of 73082 children under five years of age would be administered polio vaccine and vitamin ‘A’ drops during a 5-day district-wide anti-polio campaign that commenced in this lake district on Thursday, it was officially announced

MIRPUR (AJK) : Nov 23 (APP) ;

The district has been divided into six zones with the induction of the one supervisor in each zone to implement the drive.

One Ward in charge will supervise the campaign in the scheduled area falling in each Union Council in the district, the District Health Officer Dr. Fida Hussain disclosed while talking to APP in his office here on Thursday.

The DHO continued that Medical officers will supervise the campaign in all 28 Union Councils besides the Ward In charge deputed to supervise the drive in 88 other union councils in this native district of over seven lakh UK-based Kashmiri expatriates.

Dr. Fida said that a total of 431 mobile teams were constituted and 42 fixed centers have been set up in the district to immunize the children with the anti-polio vaccine.

Besides, 14 transit points have also been carved out in various parts of the Mirpur district.

Meanwhile Deputy Commissioner Mirpur Ch. Yasir Riaz has advised the parents to get their children saved from the disease of polio by fully cooperating the mobile medical teams.

The DC emphasized that there was an earnest need for accountability and commitment to this global cause for achieving the target for complete eradication of this fatal disease.

The Deputy Commissioner advised the parents to cooperate with the visiting mobile paramedic teams to make the national anti-polio campaign a complete success.

Meanwhile, it is officially stated that no case of polio disease to any child was reported in Azad Jammu Kashmir including in this district since the year of 2000.