Nation-wide polio-eradication drive continues in AJK

MIRPUR ( AJK) Oct 04 (APP), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 4th Oct, 2023) The nationwide 5-day polio-eradication drive continued for the third successive day across Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

A total of 720172 Children under 05 years of being targeted to be immunized during the 5-day national polio-eradication drive throughout AJK launched on Monday, State health authorities told APP here on Wednesday.

The State Health Services Department set the target of immunizing over 7.20 lakh children under five years of age with the Polio vaccine and vitamin ‘A’ drops in all 10 districts in the liberated territory.

The sources said only in AJK’s capital district of Muzaffarabad, over 1.17 lakh children would be administered Polio vaccines and vitamin 'A' drops during the drive till Oct 6 without any pause.

At least 3995 mobile teams of paramedical staff have been constituted to visit door to door to administer the polio vaccine and vitamin ‘A’ drops during the campaign where a total of 448 fixed centers at local government hospitals and subordinate health facilities in 309 Union Councils, have been set up by the State Polio Eradication Committee of the AJK State Health Services Department with the coordination of the World Health Organization (WHO), the sources said.

The fixed centers have been set up at the state-run hospitals, basic health units, rural health centers as well as various other spots to vaccinate the children with the anti-polio drops, the sources elaborated.

A total of 169 transit points have also been set up for conducting the drive under the supervision of the concerned area in charge, the sources said.

The state health department’s Polio Eradication Committee have made adequate arrangement to executive the polio-eradication campaign in a befitting manner, the sources asserted adding that a total of 941 area incharges will supervise the drive at union council’s level across AJK in 35 tehsils and besides a total of 309 Union Council throughout AJK State.

A central polio control room has been set up in the office of the Provincial Program Manager EPI in AJK State’s capital town of Muzaffarabad to monitor the drive.

The anti-polio campaign also continued successfully in the Lake District of Mirpur AJK on the 3rd successive day where at least 73082 children under 05 years of age were being administered the polio vaccine and vitamin' 'A' drops.

In Mirpur district 431 mobile teams of paramedics in all 28 zones are visiting door to door besides serving at the 42 fixed centers and the 14 transit points to administer the polio vaccine and vitamin 'A' drops to children.

APP/ahr