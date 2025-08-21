Nation Will Always Remember Victims Of Terrorism: Mohsin Naqvi
Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2025 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has paid rich tribute to the victims of terrorism on the International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to Victims of Terrorism, observed on August 21.
In his message on Thursday, Naqvi said Pakistan is the country most affected by terrorism, where thousands of families still bear the pain of this menace. “We salute the innocent lives who sacrificed themselves in acts of terror,” he added.
He noted that terrorism had taken away brave politicians, renowned scholars, dutiful soldiers, police and civil officers, as well as countless citizens. “Every drop of blood shed in the war against terrorism testifies to our courage and resolve. The blood of APS children has left eternal scars on the nation’s heart,” Naqvi said.
The minister stressed that the memories of terrorism victims are unforgettable and the nation will always remain indebted to them. “Pakistan stands like a strong wall between terrorism and the world. Many countries are also affected, and only collective action can help overcome this challenge,” he remarked.
Referring to this year’s United Nations' theme “Joining Voices for Hope, Collective Action for Victims”, Naqvi said it guides the global community towards joint strategies and greater cooperation.
He further called for declaring terrorism a global issue, opening avenues for international collaboration in technology and intelligence sharing. “Pakistan is a strong supporter of global solidarity and cooperation in the fight against terrorism,” Naqvi concluded.
