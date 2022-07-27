UrduPoint.com

Nation Will Be Indebted To Great Sacrifices Of Martyred Troops: President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 27, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Nation will be indebted to great sacrifices of martyred troops: President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said the nation would remain indebted to those who laid down their lives for the security of the homeland.

In his message on the martyrdom anniversary of Captain Muhammad Sarwar (Nishan-e-Haider), the president paid tribute to the brave son of the soil.

He said Captain Muhammad Sarwar sacrificed his life in Kashmir in 1948 while defending the country.

"Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed bravely and gallantly fought the enemies of the country," he said.

The president prayed for the elevation of ranks of the soul of Captain Muhammad Sarwar and of all other martyrs.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed All Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Imran Khan asks workers to take out to streets to ..

Imran Khan asks workers to take out to streets to celebrate their victory

1 hour ago
 Parvez Elahi takes oath as new Punjab CM

Parvez Elahi takes oath as new Punjab CM

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 July 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 27th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 27th July 2022

3 hours ago
 Tunisia president hails vote set to bolster power ..

Tunisia president hails vote set to bolster power grab

12 hours ago
 US says new Tunisia constitution could harm basic ..

US says new Tunisia constitution could harm basic rights

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.