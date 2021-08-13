UrduPoint.com

Nation Will Celebrate 74th Independence Day Tomorrow

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 51 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 01:33 PM

Nation will celebrate 74th Independence Day tomorrow

The enthusiasm is worth seeking among the youth who have decorated their houses and streets with flags and buntings to mark the special day.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 13th, 2021) The Nation will celebrate 74th Independence Day tomorrow (Saturday) with renewed pledge to work with the spirit of Pakistan Movement to make the country a true formidable Islamic welfare state.

The day will dawn with thirty-one gun salutes in the Federal Capital and twenty-one gun salutes in the provincial headquarters.

The main feature of the celebrations will be a national flag hoisting ceremony in Islamabad.

President Dr.

Arif Alvi will be the chief guest on the occasion.

Similar flag hoisting ceremonies will also be held at provincial, divisional and district headquarters level throughout the country. The citizens have decorated their houses and streets with flags, and buntings and children are roaming in the streets of Lahore by holding horns in their hands to celebrate the Independence Day. A large number of people, especially the youngsters took out to the streets on the Independence Day to celebrate the special day.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Independence Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Lavrov Outraged by Zelenskyy's Calls on Russian Pe ..

Lavrov Outraged by Zelenskyy's Calls on Russian People to Leave Donbas

2 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports new case of COVID-19 in manage ..

New Zealand reports new case of COVID-19 in managed isolation facilities

2 minutes ago
 Fesco to hold ceremonies on Independence Day

Fesco to hold ceremonies on Independence Day

4 minutes ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher

4 minutes ago
 Independence Day of Pakistan: A zenith of Muslims' ..

Independence Day of Pakistan: A zenith of Muslims' epic struggle for separate ho ..

4 minutes ago
 Afghan President to Address Nation as Taliban Exte ..

Afghan President to Address Nation as Taliban Extend Territorial Gains - Reports

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.