(@fidahassanain)

The enthusiasm is worth seeking among the youth who have decorated their houses and streets with flags and buntings to mark the special day.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 13th, 2021) The Nation will celebrate 74th Independence Day tomorrow (Saturday) with renewed pledge to work with the spirit of Pakistan Movement to make the country a true formidable Islamic welfare state.

The day will dawn with thirty-one gun salutes in the Federal Capital and twenty-one gun salutes in the provincial headquarters.

The main feature of the celebrations will be a national flag hoisting ceremony in Islamabad.

President Dr.

Arif Alvi will be the chief guest on the occasion.

Similar flag hoisting ceremonies will also be held at provincial, divisional and district headquarters level throughout the country. The citizens have decorated their houses and streets with flags, and buntings and children are roaming in the streets of Lahore by holding horns in their hands to celebrate the Independence Day. A large number of people, especially the youngsters took out to the streets on the Independence Day to celebrate the special day.