Nation Will Celebrate Eid-ul Azha With Great Zeal, Fervor Tomorrow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 10:30 AM

Nation will celebrate Eid-ul Azha with great zeal, fervor tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :The nation will celebrate Eid-ul-Azha tomorrow (Monday) with great religious zeal and fervor and would celebrate the supreme sacrifice of Prophet Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

The day will dawn with special prayers in mosques for well-being of the Ummah and progress prosperity and security of the country.

Eid congregations would be held at mosques, Eidgahs and open places in all cities, towns and villages across the country.

Ulema would deliver the Khutbah that would highlight significance of the day and philosophy of great sacrifice.

In the Federal capital, the main Eid congregation will be held at Faisal Mosque.

Citizens will offer sacrifice of animals to follow Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

Meanwhile, sale, purchase of sacrificial animals continues across the country.

