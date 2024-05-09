Open Menu

Nation Will Never Forget Criminals Of 9th May Who Attacked State For Politics: PM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 09, 2024 | 11:17 AM

Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who attacked state for politics: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his resolve to move forward for achieving goals of development and to give a bright future to next generations.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said 9th May separates two thoughts of politics, one those who sacrificed politics for the state and the other who attacked the state for sake of politics.

In a post on social media platform X in connection with the incident of May 9, the said one year has passed but neither the Nation has forgotten nor will forget the criminals who did this offence.

The Prime Minister expressed his resolve to move forward for achieving goals of development and to give a bright future to next generations.

