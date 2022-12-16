UrduPoint.com

Nation Will Never Forget Sacrifices Of APS Martyrs: President Arif Alvi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Nation will never forget sacrifices of APS martyrs: President Arif Alvi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday said the tragic memory of the Army Public school attack was still fresh in the hearts of the nation, which would never forget the sacrifices of the martyred children.

"December 16 will always be a reminder of the great sacrifices of the martyrs of the Army Public School," he said in his statement on the eighth anniversary of the APS incident.

President Alvi recalled that the militants committed extreme barbarity by targeting innocent young children in 2014.

He said the APS tragedy brought the nation together to get united in a decisive war against terrorism.

He said the entire nation was firm in finally eradicating the remnants of terrorism and expressed the commitment that no attempt could weaken the resolve against this fight.

The president prayed for the elevation of ranks of the martyrs of Army Public School.

He said the day was also a reminder to the international community that terrorism was a common problem of humanity and required intensified efforts for its eradication at the global level.

Related Topics

Attack Militants Army Martyrs Shaheed Young December Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

6 hours ago
 Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from S ..

Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from Soyuz capsule

15 hours ago
 US House Checking With White House Before Moving o ..

US House Checking With White House Before Moving on Senate TikTok Legislation - ..

15 hours ago
 Becker deported to Germany from UK after prison re ..

Becker deported to Germany from UK after prison release

15 hours ago
 Customs officials seized foreign currency, huge qu ..

Customs officials seized foreign currency, huge quantity of medicines at Jinnah ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.