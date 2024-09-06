Open Menu

Nation Will Never Forget Sacrifices Of Martyrs Like Ahmed Badr : Tarar

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2024 | 02:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and

Culture Attaullah Tarar said on Friday that the Pakistani nation was

proud of martyrs like Captain Ahmed Badr who selflessly sacrificed

their lives in line of duty.

The minister said this during his visit to the residence of Captain

Ahmed Badr Shaheed, where he met with his father Colonel (retd)

Badruddin and other relatives.

He expressed heartfelt condolences to the family of martyred Captain

Ahmed Badr and offered Fateha for his soul.

Terming Captain Ahmed Badr Shaheed as the pride of Pakistan, the

information minister Attaullah Tarar said that the nation will never

forget the sacrifice of Captain Ahmed Badr Shaheed.

Tarar said that sacrifices of martyrs never go in vain and Fitnatul

Khawarij will be rooted out from the soil of the motherland.

He said that father of the martyred army officer Colonel

( retd) Badruddin had demonstrated remarkable composure and courage

after the martyrdom of his son, who fought bravely against terrorists.

"The whole nation is proud of the unwavering spirit demonstrated by

the martyr's father on the martyrdom of his son", the minister

remarked.

"Today we are safe in our homes because of the sacrifices of martyrs

like Ahmed Badr" he said.

He said that the government and the Pakistan Armed Forces were

determined to uproot Fitnatul Khawarij from the country.

He maintained that Pakistan came into being on the 27th of Ramazan

which was proof that this country which was achieved after great

sacrifices will exist till eternity.

He said that in human history, two migrations took place in the name

of islam, one migration from Makkah to Medina and one migration to

Pakistan in 1947.

Tarar said that the nation was indebted to the martyrs who sacrificed

their today for the tomorrow of the nation.

The minister saluted the parents of Shaheed Ahmed Badr for the courage

shown by them after the martyrdom of their son.

Colonel ( retd) Badruddin said he was proud of the sacrifice of his

son in the line of duty.

"The courage with which my son embraced martyrdom made me proud," he said.

He said before the martyrdom, his son was told by his colleague that

the enemy was right in front and there was a chance to escape from

behind but he refused to retreat. He said his son embraced martyrdom

with dignity and he found solace in knowing that his son fulfilled his

duty till his last breath.

He said he was deeply grateful to the entire country for the

sentiments expressed by the entire nation on the martyrdom of his son.

It is worth a mention that Captain Ahmed Badr was martyred during an

encounter with terrorists in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan in March

this year.

