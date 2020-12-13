UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nation Will Never Forgive PDM Leaders For 'irresponsible Attitude' Regarding COVID-19 : Health Minister

Muhammad Irfan 15 seconds ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 10:50 PM

Nation will never forgive PDM leaders for 'irresponsible attitude' regarding COVID-19 : Health Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that the people of Pakistan will never forgive Pakistan Democratic Movement leadership for its irresponsible act of fueling COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Dr Yasmin said the risk of coronavirus spreading further increased manifold due to public gatherings organized by the PDM.

She said PDM leadership would be responsible if COVID-19 cases would spiral up in the province.

The Health Minister said that every person who attended the rally must quarantine himself for 14 days voluntarily to prevent spreading the deadly virus to family members and others in his contact.

She said the government had asked the PDM leadership to refrain from holding public gatherings due to increasing number of Corona cases, but the opposition parties put the lives of their workers at great risk.

"The PDM leadership has exposed the lives of their workers to serious risk in order to hide corruption and make small political gains," she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Punjab Sunday Family From Government Yasmin Rashid Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DHA&#039;s 9th edition of blood donation campaign ..

5 minutes ago

Dubai International Airport receives first flight ..

35 minutes ago

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Clean Energy Busi ..

50 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses commercial, investment ..

50 minutes ago

AUS signs research and exchange MoU with leading E ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,194 new COVID-19 cases, 631 recove ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.