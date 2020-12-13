Nation will never forgive PDM leaders for 'irresponsible attitude' regarding COVID-19 : Health Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that the people of Pakistan will never forgive Pakistan Democratic Movement leadership for its irresponsible act of fueling COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Dr Yasmin said the risk of coronavirus spreading further increased manifold due to public gatherings organized by the PDM.

She said PDM leadership would be responsible if COVID-19 cases would spiral up in the province.

The Health Minister said that every person who attended the rally must quarantine himself for 14 days voluntarily to prevent spreading the deadly virus to family members and others in his contact.

She said the government had asked the PDM leadership to refrain from holding public gatherings due to increasing number of Corona cases, but the opposition parties put the lives of their workers at great risk.

"The PDM leadership has exposed the lives of their workers to serious risk in order to hide corruption and make small political gains," she added.