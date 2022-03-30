UrduPoint.com

Nation Will Not Forgive Those Created Political Turmoil: CM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2022 | 09:50 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said that the negative politics by the opposition was harming the country and added that the nation would never forgive those who created political turmoil

Talking to various members of the provincial assembly here, he vowed to support Prime Minister Imran Khan till his last breath and asserted that he toiled away to fulfil the party's manifesto.

Usman Buzdar said that PM Imran Khan was the only ray of hope and the nation firmly stood with him, adding that 220 million people knew who was the robber and who was the leader.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had given a strong message of self-respect to the nation and taught it to live with honour and dignity, he said.

Those who met the CM included Sardar Asif Nakai, Ashfa Riaz, Akhtar Hayat, Saleem Sarwar Jora, Liaquat Ali, Amir Nawaz Chandia, Gulraiz Afzal, Ejaz Bandesha and PTI ticket-holder Ahmed Chattha.

