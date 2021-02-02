Nation will voice its support for rights of the Kashmiris: Shafqat Shah

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Provincial Leader of Pakistan Muslim League- Functional (PML-F) Sindh, Syed Shafqat Ali Shah Tuesday said that entire nation will voice its support for the rights of the Kashmiri people with complete enthusiasm on Kashmir Solidarity Day which will be observed on Friday.

Talking to APP, Shafqat said that Modi's hands are stained with the blood of thousands of innocent people.

India is becoming a serious threat to the peace and security in the region, he added.

He said that India's obsession with acquiring modern weapons and governing the region can lead to a major human tragedy.

He demanded that India stop the persecution of the Muslims of Kashmir.

He said that freedom is the destiny of the people of Kashmir and their freedom will be achieved very soon.