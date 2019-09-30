Leader of the House in Senate, Syed Shibli Faraz Monday said the whole nation and international community had appreciated the landmark address of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Imran Khan had effectively discussed all international issues including climate change, money laundering, islam phobia and Kashmir issue which were commendable and marvelous, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the prime minister had valiantly fought the case of Pakistan at all forums and urged the world leaders to pressurize India to impede bloodbath in the occupied Kashmir. "UNGA speech had developed a positive image among the world especially Muslim Ummah." On sidelines of UNGA, he said Imran Khan had not missed any opportunity to raise Indian atrocities and barbarism on oppressed Kashmiri people.

Shibli Faraz said the opposition parties were criticizing the address for personal point scoring which was beyond perception. In the past, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had read his speech through piece of papers at UNGA, he said.

He said the previous governments had pushed the country in isolation internationally but Imran Khan held visits to different countries to restore integrity and soft image of Pakistan.

Replying to a question, he said there was rift among opposition parties regarding Azadi March as Pakistan Peoples' Party did not want to join the Islamabad lockdown. The peaceful protest demonstration was right of every political party but law would take its course against violators.