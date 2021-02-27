UrduPoint.com
Nation, Youth Should Support Armed Forces, Guaranteeing Invincible Defence Of Motherland: Losar

Sat 27th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Chairman EU Pakistan Friendship Federation Europe, Chaudhry Perveiz Iqbal Losar Saturday called the entire nation particularly the youth to stand besides the armed forces of the country that were ensuring invincible defence of the motherland.

In his message on the second anniversary of the Operation Swift Retort (OSR) February 27, 2019, he congratulated the entire nation and paid salute to the Armed Forces on for giving a befitting response to India's miscalculated air strikes against Pakistan.

Losar said the 65 percent of country's population was youth that should support the armed forces of the country who were rendering the sacrifices of their precious lives for survival of the nation.

He said our armed forces were the warriors of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) who turned the arrogance of the India Air Force into dust on February 27, 2019.

The Indian armed forces wanted to repeat their nefarious design as they planned in 1965 War to obliterate our sovereign territorial jurisdiction but the armed forces of Pakistan through unprecedented resolve, strong determination and commitment gave a crushing defeat to them.

The nation needed to remain united and defy all propagandas against its armed forces who were protecting the motherland and independence of the nation with their lives.

