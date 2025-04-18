National 5-Day Polio Eradication Drive to Begin in AJK

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 18th Apr, 2025) Like rest of the country, all is set to begin nation-wide 05-Day Polio-eradication campaign in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) from April 21 in all 10 districts including Muzaffarabad, Neelum Jhelum Valley (Hattian) Bagh Valley, Poonch, Sidhnoti, Kotli, Mirpur and Bhambar, where a total of 742571 children, under 05 years of age, are targeted to be administered polio drops during the door-to-door anti- polio campaign.

Unveiling the breakup of the national anti-polio drive, a spokesperson of the AJK State Health Services Department told APP on Friday that in AJK, a total of 4058 mobile teams will go door-to-door to administer polio drops to the children. In addition, 450 local hospitals and health centers (Fix Centers) and 163 transit points have been established at all bases, markets and entrances.

Polio control rooms have been set up in each district's DC offices. Apart from this, a polio control room has also been set up at the central level at the Provincial Program Manager PI Azad Jammu Kashmir Main Center Plate Muzaffarabad with phone number 920791-05822 to monitor the daily performance of the Polio drive.

Besides the campaign will also be monitored centrally by WHO, Federal EPI Islamabad and Public Health Officers, the spokesperson said adding that parents have been requested to fully cooperate with the polio staff.

The scheduled 05-day drive titled "Ghar Ghar Hum" in which every child under five years of age will be given polio vaccine drops without any pause, the spokesperson said adding that all necessary arrangements have been completed to make this campaign fully successful.