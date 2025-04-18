National 5-Day Polio Eradication Drive To Begin In AJK
Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2025 | 09:50 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 18th Apr, 2025) Like rest of the country, all is set to begin nation-wide 05-Day Polio-eradication campaign in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) from April 21 in all 10 districts including Muzaffarabad, Neelum Jhelum Valley (Hattian) Bagh Valley, Poonch, Sidhnoti, Kotli, Mirpur and Bhambar, where a total of 742571 children, under 05 years of age, are targeted to be administered polio drops during the door-to-door anti- polio campaign.
Unveiling the breakup of the national anti-polio drive, a spokesperson of the AJK State Health Services Department told APP on Friday that in AJK, a total of 4058 mobile teams will go door-to-door to administer polio drops to the children. In addition, 450 local hospitals and health centers (Fix Centers) and 163 transit points have been established at all bases, markets and entrances.
Polio control rooms have been set up in each district's DC offices. Apart from this, a polio control room has also been set up at the central level at the Provincial Program Manager PI Azad Jammu Kashmir Main Center Plate Muzaffarabad with phone number 920791-05822 to monitor the daily performance of the Polio drive.
Besides the campaign will also be monitored centrally by WHO, Federal EPI Islamabad and Public Health Officers, the spokesperson said adding that parents have been requested to fully cooperate with the polio staff.
The scheduled 05-day drive titled "Ghar Ghar Hum" in which every child under five years of age will be given polio vaccine drops without any pause, the spokesperson said adding that all necessary arrangements have been completed to make this campaign fully successful.
Recent Stories
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s all matches to be played at neu ..
Gold price falls by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan
LHC bans media interviews of detainees in Punjab police stations
PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his plea against blocking of his ID c ..
Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University
Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend
PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election
Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..
Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..
Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
National 5-Day Polio Eradication Drive to Begin in AJK2 minutes ago
-
Target killing claims two live in Fatehjang2 minutes ago
-
PPP to hold public meeting in Sukkur on April 25; Nisar Khuhro2 minutes ago
-
PTI altering Adiala Jail visitor lists, blaming Punjab govt: Azma Bokhari12 minutes ago
-
RPO Rawalpindi holds Open Court to address public complaints12 minutes ago
-
IHC disposes of petition regarding promotion of FBR's woman officer12 minutes ago
-
Death penalty, life term, rigorous imprisonment, fines for blasphemy convict12 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi vows to support voting rights for Pakistanis in Spain12 minutes ago
-
LHC directs regulation of motorcycle rickshaws32 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's ambassador, Malaysian counterpart discuss global issues32 minutes ago
-
326th Khalsa Sajna Diwas, Vaisakhi celebrations conclude at Gurdwara Dera Sahib32 minutes ago
-
SCO Secretary General lauds Pakistan’s role in regional peace & development32 minutes ago