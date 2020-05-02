UrduPoint.com
National Academy Of Higher Education (NAHE) Launches Online Faculty Development Programme

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 05:15 PM

National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE) launches online faculty development programme

The National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE) has launched its first online National Faculty Development Programme (NDFP) 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :The National academy of Higher education (NAHE) has launched its first online National Faculty Development Programme (NDFP) 2020.

The four-week intensive online programme is designed to provide a strong foundation for new faculty in the areas of teaching effectiveness, research management and professional practice, a press release on Saturday said.

The programme led by a team of international and national experts is designed and delivered following the processes of the COVID-19 online readiness Policy Guidance No.

5 for universities in Pakistan.

All relevant documents are available as examples for best practice on the NAHE webpage as a resource for universities preparing to offer online teaching from June 1, 2020. NFDP 2020 will be delivered in cohorts of approximately 40 participants.

There are currently 44 participants in the first cohort who are putting in a lot of effort to learn from this world-class, intensive and rigorous programme.

