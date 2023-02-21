National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE) trains 28 newly inducted faculty members

The National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE), an academic wing of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan Tuesday held the closing ceremony of Cohort-II of the National Faculty Development Programme (NFDP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :The National academy of Higher Education (NAHE), an academic wing of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan Tuesday held the closing ceremony of Cohort-II of the National Faculty Development Programme (NFDP).

Twenty-eight newly inducted faculty members of public sector higher education institutions (HEIs) took part in the capacity-building programme.

Executive Director HEC, Dr. Shaista Sohail was chief guest at the ceremony.

She highlighted the core goals of the NFDP course content developed for the newly inducted faculty members.

Dr. Shaista Sohail stressed the importance of professional development for teachers in terms of their career goals as well as the education of their students.

She also highlighted important aspects of effective teaching and creating community welfare.

The participants availed themselves of an opportunity of experiential learning.

She distributed certificates amongst the participants.