National Academy Of Performing Arts (NAPA) To Stage Comedy From 11th

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2024 | 10:22 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) A comedy play, Lottery ka lafhra, is being staged at the National academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) from 11 December at the Zia Mohyeddin Theater.

This was announced on Thursday at a press conference by the CEO NAPA, Junaid Zuberi.

Also, present at the press conference were the director of the play, Fraz Chhotani, and his cast members, Hammad Siddique, Hammad Khan, and Ahmer Hussain.

The play is about a person who has lost all his savings and borrowings in a stock market crash. It is written by Younus Chhotani. The play will run for five days.

