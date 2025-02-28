Open Menu

National Accord Needed On Economy, Security: Qaiser Sheikh

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2025 | 11:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, on Friday emphasized the need for agreements similar to the Charter of Democracy and Charter of Economy to address national challenges.

Speaking to a private news channel, he underscored the importance of political consensus on key issues such as the economy, law and order, and counter-terrorism.

Condemning today’s terrorist attack in Nowshera, he said that external forces do not want to see Pakistan prosper.

However, he reaffirmed the nation’s resolve, asserting that terrorists will not succeed in their nefarious objectives. “The entire nation stands united against terrorism, but political leadership must also set aside differences and work collectively on national issues,” he urged.

