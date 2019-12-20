National Accountability Bureau Balochistan arrests absconder in millions of rupee fraud

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau Balochistan Friday arrested an absconder namely Mauzzam Jan in millions of rupee fraud case from Karachi.

Accused Mauzzam Jan was involved in depriving of money by alluring them huge profit in stock exchange business through fake investment company, said press release issued here.

NAB Balochistan had field reference in the accountability court wherein court awarded sentence after finding the accused guilty of the white collar crime.

Soon after the court judgment, accused was absconding and on the special directives issued by the DG NAB for the arrest of absconders, NAB team arrested the accused from Karachi.

Accused would be produced before accountability court as transit remand has been taken from the court in Karachi.

Further probe was underway.